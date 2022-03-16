Skip to main content
UPDATE: Warriors Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

UPDATE: Nemanja Bjelica is now listed as questionable. 

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Wednesday evening at Chase Center, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report. 

Everyone on the injury report for the Warriors has been ruled out except for Andrew Wiggins, who is listed as questionable due to a general illness. 

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.  

