UPDATE: Warriors Injury Report Against The Celtics
UPDATE: Nemanja Bjelica is now listed as questionable.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Wednesday evening at Chase Center, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Warriors against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everyone on the injury report for the Warriors has been ruled out except for Andrew Wiggins, who is listed as questionable due to a general illness.
The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.