Warriors Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Update: Nemanja Bjelica is ruled out for Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

Nemanja Bjelica is listed as questionable due to a quadriceps contusion.

The Warriors are 43-18 on the season in the 61 games that they have played, which is good for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are currently 6.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

In their last game they blew a huge lead in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Mavericks.

Related stories on NBA basketball