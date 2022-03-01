Update: Warriors Injury Report Against The Timberwolves
Update: Nemanja Bjelica is ruled out for Tuesday.
The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.
Nemanja Bjelica is listed as questionable due to a quadriceps contusion.
The Warriors are 43-18 on the season in the 61 games that they have played, which is good for the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are currently 6.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
In their last game they blew a huge lead in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Mavericks.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.