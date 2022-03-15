UPDATE: Nets And Magic's Injury Reports
Update: Cam Thomas and Seth Curry are game-time decisions, while Gary Harris is available.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both of the teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nets come into the game in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in the 68 games that they have played so far this season.
As for the Magic, they come into the night as the worst team (15th seed) in the Eastern Conference with an 18-51 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
