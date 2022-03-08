Skip to main content
Update: Nets Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Update: Cam Thomas will be a game-time decision for the game.  

The Brooklyn Nets will be in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Nets against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.      

The Nets come into the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-33 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are on a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.  

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them far down in the standings. 

