Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

Skip to main content
Update: Nets Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

Update: Nets Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

Starting Lineup: Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards and Andre Drummond. 

Update: James Johnson has been ruled out.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and they will have a quick turn around, because they host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Thursday night.     

For the game, their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant have all been ruled out.

The Nets are 31-27, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Sacramento Kings and Knicks.   

However, prior to the two wins they had lost 11 games in a row. 

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east. 

As for the Wizards, they are the 11th seed in the conference with a 26-31 record on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

just now
USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Nets

44 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Wizards-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

2 hours ago
USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Warriors, Bucks, Nets And Others Reportedly Interested In Signing This Former All-Star

2 hours ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

2 hours ago
USATSI_10914621_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

2 hours ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Mavs

2 hours ago