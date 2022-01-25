Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report For Tuesday

Nets Injury Report For Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Update: Nic Claxton, who was listed as questionable for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, will be available on Tuesday night. 

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in New York at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have released their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

Kevin Durant, Paul Milsap, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and David Duke Jr. have been ruled out.   

Nic Claxton is currently questionable due to left hamstring tightness.   

The Nets come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in 46 games played on the season.  

They are tied with the Chicago Bulls in the standings, and just a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the top seed in the east.  

Since the game is at home they will not have Irving, who is not eligible to play in their games at Barclays Center. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Tuesday

22 seconds ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Game

3 minutes ago
USATSI_15887177_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Celtics Game

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Game With Pistons

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17549742_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17536512_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jonas Valanciunas' Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

48 minutes ago