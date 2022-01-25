Nikola Vucevic's Status For Bulls-Thunder Game
Update: Nikola Vucevic will be in the starting lineup for the Chicago Bulls against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Chicago Bulls are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and for the game could be without one of their best players.
All-Star center Nikola Vucevic has been listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls have been dealing with several injuries, and after holding the first seed in the Eastern Conference for quite some time, they are now the third seed.
Currently, they are 28-17 in 45 games played and are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed, and are one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top seed.
The Thunder come into the game with a 14-32 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.