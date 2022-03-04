Knicks Injury Report Against The Suns

Update: Obi Toppin is now listed as questionable for the game.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The New York Knicks are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Quentin Grimes, Derrick Rose, Luka Samanic and Kemba Walker have all been ruled out.

The Knicks come into the game in a massive slump, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

They have also lost six games in a row, which is the longest losing streak in the Eastern Conference.

As of right now, they are the 12th seed in the east with a 25-37 record in 62 games.

They are currently in jeopardy of missing the postseason after being the fourth seed in the playoffs last year.

