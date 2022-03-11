Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

Skip to main content
Update: Knicks Long Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

Update: Knicks Long Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Update: Obi Toppin will be a game-time decision.   

The New York Knicks will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.     

The full injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks come into the game on a three-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks (all on the road).  

Prior to the hot streak, they had been on a seven-game losing streak.  

Suddenly, their chances of getting into the play-in tournament look a lot better as they are just 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed. 

They are 28-38 on the year, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_17565927_168388303_lowres
News

Magic And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16377319_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hawks

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Hornets-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago