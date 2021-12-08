Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr
    Publish date:

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    Steve Kerr spoke about the status of James Wiseman, who has yet to play this season for the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    Steve Kerr spoke about the status of James Wiseman, who has yet to play this season for the Golden State Warriors.

    The Golden State Warriors are 20-4, which is tied for the best record in the entire NBA with the Phoenix Suns. 

    However, they have actually been without several key players such as Klay Thompson, who is a five-time All-Star and three-time champion, and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman. 

    Neither player has played this season.

    On Monday, Steve Kerr gave an update about Wiseman, and the update can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic. 

    Slater's Tweet said: "James Wiseman is still not scrimmaging, per Steve Kerr. Remains limited to individual court work, as has been the case for weeks."

    Wiseman is recovering from a meniscus tear he suffered last season.   

    The Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_17294546_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said About Being Pulled From The Knicks Rotation

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17307643_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

    4 hours ago