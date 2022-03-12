Timberwolves And Heat's Injury Reports

Update: Jordan McLaughlin will play, while Patrick Beverley has been ruled out.

Update: P.J. Tucker is now questionable, while Markieff Morris is available.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Timberwolves come into the game after losing to the Orlando Magic in Florida the night before, which snapped a six-game winning streak.

However, they are still an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 38-30 on the season in 68 games.

Currently, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Heat, they come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 45-23 record in 68 games.

