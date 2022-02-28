Update: Grizzlies And Spurs Injury Reports
Update: Romeo Langford has been ruled out, while Doug McDermott will be available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Tennessee on Monday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Brandon Clarke is questionable for the Grizzlies, while Romeo Langford and Doug McDermott are both questionable for the Spurs.
The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 42-20 record in the 62 games that they have played.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are the 12th seed in the west with a 24-37 record in the 61 games that they have played.
The Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last ten games, while the Spurs are 5-5 in their last ten games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.