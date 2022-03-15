Update: Rudy Gobert's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game
Update: Rudy Gobert is available.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Salt Lake City on Monday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report.
Rudy Gobert is on the injury report due to a foot injury, but he plans to play in the game, and his status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter accounts of Underdog NBA and Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.
The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Bucks, they come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
