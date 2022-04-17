UPDATE: Steph Curry's Status For Game 1
Steph Curry will officially play in Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
Update: Curry will play in the game, but not start.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
They will officially have Steph Curry back playing for the first time since March 16 (he had been out due to a foot injury).
Steve Kerr made the announcement before the game, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Curry averaged 25.5 points per game this season, and led the entire NBA in three-pointers made per game.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth.
