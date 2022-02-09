Update: Cavs Injury Report Against The Spurs
Update: Brandon Goodwin is questionable.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Cavs will be without Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, while All-Star guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to back soreness.
Coming into Wednesday, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in the 54 games that they have played.
In their last ten games they are 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game wining streak.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.
Therefore, their success has been a huge surprise, and they appear as if they will end the drought and potentially have home-court advantage in the postseason.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.