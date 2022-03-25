UPDATE: Key Player Ruled Out For Warriors-Hawks Game In Atlanta

Update: Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game.

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Andre Iguodala, who was listed as questionable for the game has been ruled out (see tweet below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA).

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 19-16 on the road.

