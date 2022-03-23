Skip to main content
UPDATE: Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

UPDATE: Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Update: Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out, while Gary Harris is available. 

The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.       

The full injury report for the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Magic will be without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Markelle Fultz and Bol Bol. 

Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris are both questionable for the contest. 

The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the standings in their respective conference.  

The Magic are the 14th seed in the east with a 20-53 record in 73 games.  

Meanwhile, the Thunder are the 14th seed in the west with a 20-52 record in 72 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar13 seconds ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago