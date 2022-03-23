UPDATE: Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder
Update: Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out, while Gary Harris is available.
The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Magic will be without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Markelle Fultz and Bol Bol.
Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris are both questionable for the contest.
The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the standings in their respective conference.
The Magic are the 14th seed in the east with a 20-53 record in 73 games.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are the 14th seed in the west with a 20-52 record in 72 games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.