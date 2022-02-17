Wizards Injury Report Against The Nets

Wizards Starting lineup: Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant.

Update: Rui Hachimura will be available.

The Washington Wizards are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis, Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal and Joel Ayayi have all been ruled out for the game.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-31 record.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 11-16 in the 27 games that they have played on the road away from D.C.

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 record.

They are on a two-game winning streak, and are 13-14 in the 27 games that they have played at home in Brooklyn.

Related stories on NBA basketball