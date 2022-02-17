Wizards Injury Report Against The Nets

Skip to main content
Update: Wizards Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Nets

Update: Wizards Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The Washington Wizards are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

The Washington Wizards are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

Wizards Starting lineup: Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. 

Update: Rui Hachimura will be available.

The Washington Wizards are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis, Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal and Joel Ayayi have all been ruled out for the game.  

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-31 record.  

They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 11-16 in the 27 games that they have played on the road away from D.C.

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 record.

They are on a two-game winning streak, and are 13-14 in the 27 games that they have played at home in Brooklyn. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17322953_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Nets

24 seconds ago
USATSI_16255123
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Wizards-Nets Game

47 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Clippers

1 hour ago
USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Warriors, Bucks, Nets And Others Reportedly Interested In Signing This Former All-Star

2 hours ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

2 hours ago
USATSI_10914621_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

2 hours ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Mavs

2 hours ago
USATSI_17702213_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

2 hours ago
USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

2 hours ago