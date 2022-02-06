Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

Update: Zach LaVine has been ruled out, while Coby White is a game-time decision for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Illinois on Sunday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine and Coby White are both listed as questionable.

The Bulls come into the game as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in the 52 games that they have played.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and 19-6 in the 25 games that they have played at home in Chicago.

As for the 76ers, they are the fifth seed in the east at 31-21 on the season.

