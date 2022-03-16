FINAL UPDATE: Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports
Update: Zach LaVine is available.
Update: Trent Forrest has been ruled out for the game.
The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everyone on the injury report is already ruled out except for Zach LaVine (probable) and Trent Forrest (questionable).
The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played.
