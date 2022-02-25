Jazz's Injury Report Against The Mavs
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Friday night.
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The injury report for the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Jazz come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 36-22 record in he 58 games they have played.
They 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 21-10 in the 31 games they have played at home in Utah.
Last season they had the best record in the entire NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.
They have plenty of regular season success in recent seasons, but now they need to prove themselves in the postseason.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.