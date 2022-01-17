Jazz's Injury Report Against The Nuggets

Skip to main content
Utah Jazz Injury Report Against The Denver  Nuggets

The Utah Jazz are in Denver to take on the Nuggets on Sunday.

The Utah Jazz are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team.   

The Jazz will be without Hassan Whiteside, Elijah Hughes and Jared Butler. 

Coming into the game, the Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record in 42 games played. 

They are only a half-game back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed in the conference. 

Last season, they also had a fantastic regular season, and had the best record in the entire NBA, but they unfortunately fell short in the playoffs. 

They lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in their second round series. 

