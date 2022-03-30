Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz have listed Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr. as questionable for the contest.

They come into the game as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-30 record.

The Related stories on NBA basketball