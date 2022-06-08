Skip to main content

This Video Of James Wiseman Is Going Viral

James Wiseman was seen getting shots up before the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics on the road for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and before the game a video of 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman is going viral. 

The video is relayed by the Warriors on NBCS. 

Wiseman was seen getting up jump shots, and he looked really good in the process. 

The reason the video has so much attention is the fact that he did not play in a game for the Warriors this season. 

Back in Mach, he was officially ruled out for the entire season due to a knee injury that he sustained at the end of last season. 

The series between the Warriors and Celtics is tied up at 1-1 heading into the third game. 

