Warriors And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available.

As for the 76ers, they will be without Saben Lee, Julian Champagnie, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer and Tobias Harris.

Danuel House Jr. has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Kuminga, Looney on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Melton, Thybulle, Tucker, Embiid on Friday."

The Warriors enter the matchup as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-15 record in their first 29 games.

They are coming off a 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis Wednesday evening and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Curry injured his shoulder in the game, and the two-time MVP will be out for an extended period.

On the road, the Warriors are 2-13 in 15 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

As for the 76ers, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and coming off a 123-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at home.

Through 27 games, the 76ers are 15-12, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have gone 10-5 in 15 games hosted in Pennsylvania.