Warriors And 76ers Injury Reports

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is listed as questionable.

As for the 76ers, they have ruled out Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, Saben Lee and Julian Champagnie.

Furkan Korkmaz is questionable, while Danuel House Jr. is probable.

The Warriors are coming off a 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Warriors are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-15 record in 29 games.

Curry injured his shoulder in the loss to the Pacers, and he will be out for an extended period.

He has been by far their best player this season and is averaging 30.0 points per contest on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from the three-point range.

As for the 76ers, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record in 27 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, they have gone 10-5 in 15 games hosted in Pennsylvania, while the Warriors are an abysmal 2-13 in the 15 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.