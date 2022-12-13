Warriors And Bucks Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala, while Draymond Green has been listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Joe Ingles.

Jrue Holiday is questionable and Khris Middleton is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are coming off a big win over the Boston Celtics (123-107) on Saturday night at home.

They come into the matchup with the Bucks tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Through the first 27 games, the Warriors have gone 14-13, but they have struggled on the road.

In 13 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, the Warriors are an abysmal 2-11.

After a terrible start to the season, the Warriors have played better as of late, and are 6-4 and their last ten games.

As for the Bucks, they are 19-7 in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they are one game behind the Celtics for the first seed).

At home, they are unbelievable, with a 12-3 record in 15 games hosted in Wisconsin, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

However, the Bucks had a surprising 97-92 loss in Texas to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, while the Warriors won the title in 2022 (which was their fourth in the last eight seasons).