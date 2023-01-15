Warriors And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.

As for the Bulls, they will be without Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green.

This will be the third straight game DeRozan has missed.

Zach LaVine and Tony Bradley have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, Caruso, LaVine, Williams, Vucevic on Sunday."

The Warriors come into the day tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but have gone just 4-16 in 20 games on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

As for the Bulls, they are tied for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Bulls are 11-10 in the 21 games they have hosted at the United Center in Illinois.

In November, the Warriors beat the Bulls 119-111 (at the Chase Center), and Jordan Poole led the way with 30 points.