Warriors And Heat's Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

Both teams have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for the game.

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo, while the Heat will be without Jamal Cain, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off last week in San Francisco at the Chase Center, and the Warriors won that game by a score of 123-110.

Since then, they have been on a two-game losing streak and lost to two teams they are supposed to beat.

First, they lost in North Carolina against the Hornets, who had been playing without All-Star LaMelo Ball and veteran Terry Rozier.

On Sunday, they lost to the Detroit Pistons, who are expected to be at the bottom of the standings (they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference this past season).

Currently, the Warriors are 3-4 in their first seven games of the season.

Klay Thompson, who missed the last game, is not on the injury report for this game.

As for the Heat, they come into the game with a 2-5 record in their first seven games of the season, so they have been struggling also.

They are on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Last season, the Warriors won the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight seasons, while the Heat were the first seed in the east, making it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.