Warriors And Jazz Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will face off in Salt Lake City.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will be without Mike Conley, Micah Potter, Lauri Markkanen and Johnny Juzang.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Jerome, Poole, Thompson, JaMychal Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Jazz will start Sexton, Clarkson, Beasley, Olynyk, Kessler on Wednesday."

Playing without Curry will be tough because he is the best player on the Warriors and is off to a stellar start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

The two-time MVP is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range.

The Warriors are 13-12 in their first 25 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Jazz, they are also playing without their best player (Markkanen).

The former Arizona star is off to a fantastic start in his first season with the Jazz.

He is averaging 22.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

In addition, the former seventh-overall pick is shooting 52.8% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.

The Jazz come into the night with a 14-12 record in their first 26 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.