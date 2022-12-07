Warriors And Jazz Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will be without Micah Potter and Johnny Juzang, while Mike Conley is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors will be without three of their top-five players, so they will need a big night from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

They come into the game after losing 112-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which was only their second loss at home of the year.

After a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the defending NBA Champions are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record in 25 games.

However, they have been dreadful on the road, with a 2-10 record in 12 games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are 0-2 when Curry doesn't play this season.

As for the Jazz, they are one spot ahead of the Warriors (seventh seed) with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

After their impressive start to the season, they have cooled off, going 4-6 in their last ten games.

That being said, they are a tough team to beat at home, with an 8-4 record in the 12 games that they have hosted in Salt Lake City.