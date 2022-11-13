Warriors And Kings Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento to face off with the Kings.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, and no one else is on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Keon Ellis, Neemias Queta and Chima Moneke.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the night with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

After losing five games in a row, they have beaten the Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers in their last two games.

Both the Kings and Warriors faced off in San Francisco on Monday night, and the Warriors ended their losing streak with a 116-113 win.

At home, they have been a good team (5-1 in six games), but they have been a mess on the road with an 0-6 record.

The Kings come into the game with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season.

After starting the season 0-4, they suddenly caught fire and won five of their last seven games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak following Monday's loss to the Warriors.

They have beaten the Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers in their last two games.

Steph Curry has led the Warriors averaging 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

The Kings have been led by De'Aaron Fox, averaging 25.9 points per contest.