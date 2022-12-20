Warriors And Knicks Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala.

Jonathan Kuminga is probable, and Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available.

As for the Knicks, they will be without Obi Toppin, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are coming off a 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Monday night.

They are 14-15 in 29 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Since the west has been close, they are only 5.0 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled in a big way going 3-14 in 17 games away from the Chase Center.

As for the Knicks, they are the hottest team in the NBA with a seven-game winning streak (and 8-2 in their last ten games).

After starting out 10-13, they are now 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed and 5.0 games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first seed.

At home, the Knicks have gone 7-7 in the 14 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.