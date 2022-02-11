Warriors Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are facing off in California on Thursday night, and the injury report for the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Quinndary Weatherspoon and James Wiseman for the game.
They are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City the night before.
The 111-85 loss ended their nine-game winning streak, but they are still 9-1 in their last ten games.
They are also the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-14 record in the 55 games that they have played.
After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.
