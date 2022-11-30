Skip to main content

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas on Tuesday evening.  

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups.    

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, while the Mavs will be without McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Dorsey.  

NBA's official injury report 

Meanwhile, the starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Tuesday."

The Warriors come into the night on a roll as they have won three games in a row and gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

After starting out slow, the defending NBA Champions appear to be turning the trajectory of their season around. 

Currently, they are 11-10 in their first 21 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Their most significant issues have come on the road (2-9 in 11 games), but they are coming off a 137-114 win in Minnesota over the Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon. 

As for the Mavs, they have struggled as of late.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 3-7 and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

At home, they have been excellent, with an 8-3 record in 11 games played in Dallas.

They come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games. 

