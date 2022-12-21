Warriors And Nets Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman is listed as questionable.

As for the Nets, they will be without David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back after getting blown out 132-94 by the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

They come into the matchup with a 15-17 record in 32 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The defending NBA Champions are struggling in a big way on the road.

In 18 games, they have gone 3-15 away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California (they are 12-2 in 14 games at home).

With how close the Western Conference has been, they are only 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

As for the Nets, they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Through 31 games, they have gone 19-12, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a six-game winning streak and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nets have a 10-5 record in 15 games at Barclays Center.