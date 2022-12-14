Warriors And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry have both been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have ruled out Kendall Brown, Chris Duarte, Trevelin Queen and Daniel Theis.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Turner on Wednesday."

The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 128-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening.

They are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled in a big way going just 2-12 in the 14 games they have played away from the Chase Center.

As for the Pacers, they got off to a good start to the season but have gone cold as of late.

They are 14-14 in their first 28 games and 3-7 in their last ten overall.

Right now, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been solid, with an 8-6 record in 14 games hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana.