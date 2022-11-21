Warriors And Pelicans Injury Reports

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Warriors have ruled out Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Dereon Seabron, Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J. Liddell.

Trey Murphy III is listed as questionable, while Zion Williamson is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back (they beat the Huston Rockets in Texas on Sunday night).

Shockingly, that was their first win on the road of the season, as they had been 0-8 in their first eight games away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

They come into the game with an 8-9 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Against the Pelicans, they will be without most of their top-players, which will make it hard to win.

The Pelicans come into the game with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the west.

They are 5-3 in the eight games they have played at home in Louisiana.

The Warriors have won two games in a row, while the Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night (at home).