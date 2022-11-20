Warriors And Rockets Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets will be without Darius Days, Bruno Fernando, Trevor Hudgins, Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors enter the night tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a win over the New York Knicks on Friday night but have struggled to start the season.

The defending NBA Champions are 7-9 in their first 16 games, and an abysmal 0-8 on the road.

That being said, they have been elite at home with a 7-1 record in eight games played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors will have an excellent chance to get their first win on the road against the Rockets because the Rockets are the worst team in the west through the first month of the season.

They are 3-13 in their first 16 games and 1-4 in the five games they have played at home.

On Friday night, they lost to the Indiana Pacers, but Eric Gordon and Jalen Green combined for 40 points.

Green was the second-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and is averaging 21.3 points per contest.