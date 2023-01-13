Warriors And Spurs Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Texas.

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey and Devin Vassell.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the night with a 20-21 record in 41 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

The defending NBA Champions have been outstanding at home (17-5), but they are just 3-16 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Even with their slow start to the season, they are only 3.5 games behind Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.

As for the Spurs, they are in rebuilding mode and will more than likely not be competing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

They have a 13-29 record in 43 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 3-7, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Spurs are 8-13 in the 21 games they have hosted in San Antonio, Texas.

The Warriors beat the Spurs 132-95 in San Francisco on November 14.