Warriors And Suns Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have released their injury reports (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Andre Iguodala for the contest, while the Suns have ruled out Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet.

Chris Paul has missed the last three games due to a heel injury and has been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

On Nov. 7, Paul left the game between the Suns and Philadelphia 76ers early with the injury, and they ended up losing 100-88.

They have gone 1-2 in the three full games without him and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Currently, the Suns are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star Devin Booker has been phenomenal, with averages of 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons but have not been good to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 6-8 in their first 14 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The biggest problem has been their play on the road (0-7) because, at home, they have played well (6-1).

Steph Curry has started out the season looking like he could win his third MVP.

He's averaging 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 52.3% shooting from the field and 43.3% shooting from the three-point range.