Warriors And Suns Updated Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are facing off in Arizona on Wednesday evening, and the two teams have updated their injury reports (as of 8:30 Eastern Time) for the game.

The Suns have downgraded Chris Paul (heel) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) to being ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have also downgraded Jonathan Kuminga (illness) to being ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Andre Iguodala remain out for the Warriors, while Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson both remain out for the Suns.

The Suns enter the night with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Without Paul, they have gone 1-2, so they have struggled without their floor general.

In their last game, six players scored in double-digits, but the Miami Heat were able to hold on for a 113-112 win.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 41 points and 20 rebounds.

The Warriors come into the game with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games.

They are 6-1 in seven games at home but an abysmal 0-7 on the road.

However, they are coming off a massive win in their last game against the San Antonio Spurs.

They won by a score of 132-95, and six players scored in double-digits (all 12 players that played in the game scored).

Jordan Poole led the way with 36 points.

The Warriors are tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the fourth seed.