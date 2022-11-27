Warriors And Timberwolves Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Minneapolis.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Luka Garza, A.J. Lawson, Jaden McDaniels, Josh Minott, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Rivers, Edwards, Towns, Gobert on Sunday."

The Warriors have been atrocious on the road this season, with a 1-9 record in the ten games they have played outside of San Francisco, California (they are 9-1 in ten games at home).

Through their first 20 games, they are 10-10, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

After starting out the season slow, the defending NBA Champions have improved as of late with a 7-3 record in their last ten games.

As for the Timberwolves, they are one spot ahead of the Warriors (ninth seed in the west).

They come into the day with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games and have won five of their last six games.

At home, they are 5-5 in the ten games they have hosted at the Target Center.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.