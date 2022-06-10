Is Steph Curry Playing In Game 4 On Friday?

As of 4:30 Eastern Time, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry is still listed on the injury report as probable with a foot injury.

NBA's official injury report

However, the two-time league MVP met with the media on Thursday and said that he will indeed play in the game.

In addition, head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry will not have a minutes limit in Friday's Game 4 contest.

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need their best player in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

