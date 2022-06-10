Is Steph Curry Playing In Game 4 On Friday?
Steph Curry is still on the injury report for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, but the All-Star guard said that he will play in the game when he met with the media. In addition, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry will not have a minutes limit against the Boston Celtics in Game 4.
As of 4:30 Eastern Time, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry is still listed on the injury report as probable with a foot injury.
However, the two-time league MVP met with the media on Thursday and said that he will indeed play in the game.
In addition, head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry will not have a minutes limit in Friday's Game 4 contest.
The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need their best player in order to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-1 hole.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
