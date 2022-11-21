Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their final injury report and starting lineup.

The only player on the injury report for the Warriors is Andre Iguodala, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday."

Coming into the night, the Warriors are 7-9 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at home (111-101).

Steph Curry led the way with 24 points and ten assists, and Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combined for 40 points and ten rebounds.

The Warriors have been sensational at home, with a 7-1 record in eight games at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Their problems have come on the road where they are 0-8.

Against the Rockets, they will have an excellent chance to end the drought on the road.

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the west with a 3-13 record in their first 16 games.

In their last game, they lost to the Indiana Pacers 99-91.

Jalen Green and Eric Gordon combined for 40 points and 11 rebounds.

At home, they have a 1-4 record in five games.