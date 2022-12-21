Warriors Final Injury Report, Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and announced their starting lineup.

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

Meanwhile, 2020 second-overall pick James Wiseman has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup and available players for the Warriors have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, Moody, Kuminga, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Warriors players available Wednesday: Jordan Poole Moses Moody Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Kevon Looney Ty Jerome Anthony Lamb James Wiseman Patrick Baldwin Jr. Ryan Rollins"

The Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing 132-94 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.

Their struggles on the road have become a severe problem, as they are 3-15 in 18 games played away from the Chase Center.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 4-6, and they are 15-17 in 32 games on the season.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference but are only 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

As for the Nets, they are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 19-12 in 31 games (10-5 at home).