Warriors Finalized Injury Report Against The Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons, but for the game they will be without several players.  

Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo have all been ruled out.  

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole has been upgraded from questionable to available.  

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors come into the night with a 3-3 record in their first six contests of the season. 

On Saturday evening, the Warriors lost to the Hornets in Charlotte by a score of 120-113 (in overtime).  

The loss was extremely disappointing because the Hornets were playing without All-Star LaMelo Ball and veteran guard Terry Rozier. 

In the game before that, they beat the Miami Heat. 

However, they also recently got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, so the defending NBA Champion Warriors have definitely not started out the season strong. 

That being said, Steph Curry is off to a great start to the season averaging 30.8 points per contest on 41.7% shooting from the three-point range. 

Thompson, who is ruled out for the night, has been struggling. 

He is averaging 12.3 points per contest and shooting just 34.6% from the field. 

Following the game against the Pistons, the Warriors will head to Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.  

As for the Pistons, they come into the game with a 1-5 record in their first six contests. 

Last season, they were one of the worst teams in the NBA, and this season it is hard to see them being a playoff team. 

