Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Spurs

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in California.

For the game, the Warriors have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

They have ruled out Patrick Baldwin Jr., Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Monday."

The Spurs come into the night with a 6-7 record in their first games, but they had started out 5-2 in their first seven games.

They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Over the offseason, the franchise traded away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray (to the Atlanta Hawks), so they are expected to be among the worst teams in the league in 2022-23.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons but have struggled to start the new season.

They are 5-8 in their first 13 games and 0-7 on the road.

However, they had been on a two-game winning streak before losing to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

They have also been excellent on their home floor, with a 5-1 record in six games at the Chase Center.

Another bright spot for the Warriors has been the play of two-time MVP Steph Curry.

He is off to a sensational start to the year with averages of 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.