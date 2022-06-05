Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have announced their initial injury report for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they beat the Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center in California.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their initial injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton III are listed as questionable for the contest.

In Game 1, all three of those players had been available.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out.

The Celtics won the first game of the Finals by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Celtics had been trailing by double-digits, but they won the final period by a very impressive 24-points to totally flip the script.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors have also won three titles in the last seven seasons.

