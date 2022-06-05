Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Celtics

Warriors Surprising Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Celtics
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center in California.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their initial injury report.
Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton III are listed as questionable for the contest.
In Game 1, all three of those players had been available.
Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out.
The Celtics won the first game of the Finals by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Celtics had been trailing by double-digits, but they won the final period by a very impressive 24-points to totally flip the script.
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Warriors have also won three titles in the last seven seasons.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.