Skip to main content

Warriors Surprising Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have announced their initial injury report for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they beat the Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center in California. 

For the game, the Warriors have announced their initial injury report. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton III are listed as questionable for the contest. 

In Game 1, all three of those players had been available. 

Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out. 

The Celtics won the first game of the Finals by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

Going into the fourth quarter, the Celtics had been trailing by double-digits, but they won the final period by a very impressive 24-points to totally flip the script.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The Warriors have also won three titles in the last seven seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18419837_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_18028615_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Question

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17674417_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What This Warriors Star Did

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17967326_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals What He Needs To Do In Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote About Golden State Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago