Warriors Injury Report For Saturday

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Saturday night's game in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The full injury report for the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

Right now, they remain 8.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference.

